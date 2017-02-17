

CTV Kitchener





A Cambridge councillor is publicly apologizing after a harassment complaint was filed against him.

A report from Ontario's Office of the Integrity Commissioner, states Councillor Mike Devine made ‘inappropriate remarks’ to a woman on two separate occasions in the summer of 2016.

Mayor of Cambridge Doug Craig is expressing his concerns about councillor Mike Devine's comments.

"I was disappointed. I'm disappointed in his behaviour as are a number of people including members of council,” said Craig.

The report states that the woman who complained was a vendor at the farmer's market in Hespeler Village Market last June.

That's when Devine introduced himself and made a remark about her age and then he called her a ‘sexy grandma.’

The report said the woman could smell alcohol on his breath, and he slurred his words.

In August, the two ran into each other at the market, where the report states Devine spoke inappropriately to the woman again.

The report also said the complainant felt disrespected: “It is not acceptable that a member of council would behave toward me in this manner."

“I made a major, major, major mistake last summer which I deeply, deeply regret," Devine told CTV News on Friday.

In a Facebook post on his page, Devine apologized to the woman, his wife and children and the community.

"We would expect him to take sensitivity training to ensure that this doesn't happen again," the mayor said.

Craig is applauding the woman for having the courage to follow through with her complaint.

The mayor added this is the first time he's ever had to deal with something like this.

At Tuesday night's council meeting Craig will be reading a public reprimand to councillor Devine.

With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Mary Cranston