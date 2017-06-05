Featured
Woman escapes garage fire in Waterloo unhurt
Published Monday, June 5, 2017 2:25PM EDT
A woman was able to get out of her house without any injuries Monday after fire broke out in her garage.
More than a dozen firefighters were called to the house, on Abbotswood Court near Davenport and Lexington roads in Waterloo, shortly after 11 a.m.
They arrived to find the garage burning. The fire was spewing thick, black smoke into the sky.
Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire quickly, although not before it began to spread to the rest of the home, which also received significant smoke damage.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
