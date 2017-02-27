Featured
Woman dies after being pulled from apartment fire
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 27, 2017 7:04AM EST
A woman has died after firefighters pulled her from a burning apartment in London on Saturday.
Police say the woman died in hospital this weekend.
The fire was contained to the single unit.
The cause is not clear, but fire officials don't believe the blaze is suspicious.
