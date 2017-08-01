

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The woman accused of committing an indignity to the body of a man found dead in a farmer’s field last month made multiple court appearances Tuesday.

Desiree McNeill has been charged in connection with the death of Christopher Deweese, whose body was discovered on a farm east of Cambridge on July 12.

Police have said that they do not believe Deweese, a 32-year-old Kitchener man, died at the farm. His death is being treated as suspicious, although no cause of death has been established and no arrests have been made specifically relating to his death.

McNeill is charged with committing an indignity to a body – an offence which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a minimum penalty of a discharge.

Her first appearance in Kitchener court Tuesday dealt with separate drug charges.

McNeill and another man were both found guilty of possessing heroin and meth for the purpose of trafficking it.

The charges stemmed from November 2015, when police found more than 300 grams of heroin and nearly 13 grams of crystal meth at a garage in Cambridge.

McNeill’s lawyer, Ryan Heighton, says he will be hoping for a sentence of less than two years. He expects the Crown to seek a sentence of four to six years in prison. Sentencing could take place in September.

Her next court appearance on the indignity charge is scheduled for next week, via video.

Heighton says the indignity charge came as a surprise to his client.

“It seems like it’s based on statements to the police by other individuals,” he said.

Prior to his death, Deweese was facing a charge of meth possession that was working its way through the court system.

With reporting by Marc Venema