A woman and a three year old were transported to local hospital following a serious collision in Fergus on Friday evening. One man was airlifted to Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.

Shortly after 5 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a minivan on Sideroad 15 and Second Line, West Garafraxa.

Police said the pickup truck was travelling southbound on Second Line and the van was eastbound on Sideroad 15.

The man driving the van was airlifted to hospital and is now in stable condition. The woman and child in the van were transported to local hospital with minor injuries.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.

Sideroad 15 was closed at the intersection of Second Line but has since reopened.

The investigation is continuing and it is not yet known what caused the crash. There is no word on any charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.