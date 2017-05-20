Featured
Woman, baby sent to hospital; man airlifted following Fergus crash
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, May 20, 2017 1:55PM EDT
Last Updated Saturday, May 20, 2017 2:03PM EDT
A woman and a three year old were transported to local hospital following a serious collision in Fergus on Friday evening. One man was airlifted to Hamilton hospital with serious injuries.
Shortly after 5 p.m., Ontario Provincial Police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a pickup truck and a minivan on Sideroad 15 and Second Line, West Garafraxa.
Police said the pickup truck was travelling southbound on Second Line and the van was eastbound on Sideroad 15.
The man driving the van was airlifted to hospital and is now in stable condition. The woman and child in the van were transported to local hospital with minor injuries.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck was not injured.
Sideroad 15 was closed at the intersection of Second Line but has since reopened.
The investigation is continuing and it is not yet known what caused the crash. There is no word on any charges.
Anyone with information is asked to call OPP at 1-888-310-1122.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Woman, baby sent to hospital; man airlifted following Fergus crash
- 2 arrested after armed robbery of Hanover pharmacy
- Maud Lewis painting found in thrift store sells for $45,000 in auction
- 14-year-old girl sent to hospital following house fire in Cambridge
- Cambridge by-law forcing neighbourhood to take down basketball net