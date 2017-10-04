

CTV Kitchener





A woman, who was walking alone Monday around the dinner hour, was attacked by an unknown man.

Police said the woman was walking in MacLennan Park around 6:30 p.m., in the area of Ottawa Street and Strasburg Road when she was approached from behind.

The woman managed to break free and call police for help.

The man is being described as a Hispanic male between the ages of 30-40, approximately 5’6 – 5’7 with a medium build. He was described as wearing all black at the time of the attack.

Police said the woman escaped unharmed.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.