A woman was attacked by a stranger wielding a stun gun in a Kitchener parking lot.

It happened around 9 p.m. Tuesday, outside a plaza at Ottawa Street and Fischer-Hallman Road.

“A woman was approached by a male who used the ruse of asking her directions to a convenience store,” Waterloo Regional Police Staff Sgt. Paul Lobsinger said in an interview.

As the woman began to give the man directions to the store, the man allegedly pulled out a stun gun and used it on the woman.

“The woman was able to push the male away and run away from the male, and call police,” Lobsinger said.

Although the woman received minor injuries in the attack, she did not require medical treatment.

The man is described as being 5’4”, heavyset and likely in his mid-20s. He was seen wearing a black T-shirt with a white logo, as well as shorts, and left the area in a white or light-coloured minivan.

Police say it’s not clear if the man was attempting to rob the woman or if he had some other motivation.