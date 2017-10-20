

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A 73-year-old man is dead and a 19-year-old woman is due in court Friday in connection with his death.

Waterloo Regional Police say a report of an injured man brought them to an apartment above a convenience store on King Street West in Kitchener around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

They arrived to find that the man, Bernard Gallant, had died.

His cause of death has not been determined. A post-mortem examination is expected to take place Friday.

The woman, a Waterloo resident whose name has not been released, was later arrested. Police have not said what she will be charged with.

Police say Gallant and woman knew each other prior to Thursday. They’re looking to hear from anyone with information about what happened.

More details to come.