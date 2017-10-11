

CTV Kitchener





Police are looking for one man after a woman was punched by a stranger in a Brantford park.

Brantford police say it happened around 6 p.m. Saturday at Shallow Creek Park on East Avenue.

According to police, the 32-year-old woman was sitting in the park when a stranger walked up and started to talk to her.

The woman was feeling uneasy and tried to get away, but the man allegedly started following her, asked her if he could borrow a lighter, and then punched her in the arm.

After the punch, the woman got away and called police. Officers were unable to find the man in the area.

He is described as being 5’10” or 5’11” and likely in his 30s, with dark hair that was shaved on the sides and longer on the top, and was seen wearing a grey sweatshirt over a black T-shirt with red writing, as well as blue jeans and red running shoes.