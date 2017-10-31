

Police are asking the public for help identifying two people after a woman and dog were allegedly assaulted in Simcoe.

According to Norfolk County OPP, it happened Monday morning as a man and woman were walking a dog on Norfolk Street South.

They encountered another couple with a dog, and the two couples started to argue.

Police say the second man and woman then kicked the dog belonging to the first couple, and that dog’s female owner was assaulted when she confronted him.

The man and woman sought by police are both described as being white and likely in their late teens.

The man is said to be 5’7” and 150 pounds, with short brown hair and glasses, while police say the woman is short and has curly hair. They were walking a white husky with grey fur and a black cocker spaniel.