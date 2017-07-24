

CTV Kitchener





Provincial police are investigating two collisions in Haldimand County on Monday evening.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were called to Indian Line east of New Credit Road near Hagersville around 7 p.m. after a motorcycle and a silver minivan collided.

Police say witnesses told them the two occupants of the motorcycle were ejected and the minivan fled the area.

OPP say about ten minutes later, another collision was reported to Six Nations Police where a silver minivan was left on its roof on Tuscarora Road between Second and Third Lines.

Police are investigating both incidents and say it’s not confirmed if the silver minivan is the same vehicle involved in both collisions.

Ornge air ambulance says they airlifted a woman in her late forties, who as a passenger on the motorcycle, to Hamilton General Hospital in stable condition with lower body injuries.

Orgne says the other male passenger on the motorcycle was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, with non-life threatening injuries.

Tuscarora Road is closed between Second and Third Line while police investigate.