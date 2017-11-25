Featured
Woman airlifted following serious collision in Woolwich Township
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, November 25, 2017 2:23PM EST
A 58-year-old woman was airlifted to hospital following a multi-vehicle collision in Woolwich Township Friday evening.
Police said the collision happened around 5:30 p.m. at Arthur Street North and Reid Woods Drive.
The woman was airlifted to a hospital in Hamilton. The extent of her injuries is not known.
The cause of the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.