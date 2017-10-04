

CTV Kitchener





An Owen Sound-area woman has been charged with attempted murder and assault with a weapon.

Grey County OPP allege that the 52-year-old woman tried to kill a 13-year-old boy.

The alleged attempt brought emergency crews to a residence in Georgian Bluffs on Sept. 7.

The 13 year old was taken to hospital. He has since been released from care.

Police say there is no wider threat to public safety.