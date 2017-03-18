

CTV Kitchener





A woman is dead after being hit by a car in Delhi, Friday morning.

Police said Sally Ann Dollard was struck by a vehicle when she was walking on King Street around 6:30 a.m.

Police said the 72-year-old woman suffered serious, life-threatening injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved in the collision fled the scene and investigators are looking to speak to any witnesses travelling through the area that morning between 5:30 a.m. and 7:00 a.m.

The OPP Forensic Identification Section assisted in the investigation that closed a section of King Street for a portion of the day.