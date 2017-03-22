Featured
Witnesses to fight in Waterloo sought by police
Published Wednesday, March 22, 2017 10:31AM EDT
An 18 year-old man was seriously hurt as a result of a fight in which bottles were thrown, police say.
According to Waterloo Regional Police, the fight broke out around 11:15 p.m. on St. Patrick’s Day, at the intersection of Columbia and Phillip streets in Waterloo.
Police are investigating the fight and want to hear from anyone who saw it or has other relevant information.
Anyone who wants to get in touch with police can call them at 519-653-7700 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
