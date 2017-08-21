

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police received a report of a man following women around the Kitchener Market on Saturday and possibly taking photos up their skirts.

A witness told police the man was standing closely to women with what appeared to be a small device with a lens on his shoe.

When the suspect noticed the witness watching him, he tried to run from the area.

According to police, the witness tried to stop the man and an altercation occurred on Eby Street, near Duke Street.

The suspect is described as white, 20 to 30-years-old and with a tattoo of letters on the left side of his chest.