A 26-year-old man was in critical but stable condition after being dragged from a burning van in London. A witness said the man himself was on fire and also claimed to have been stabbed.

The incident happened Friday at the intersection of Wonderland Rd. and Riverside Dr. at around 8:10 a.m.

Witness Shannon Keith Best said he dragged the burning man away from the burning vehicle.

“He was hot. You could feel the heat off him from the flames,” said Best. “He was on fire. [He] got out of the van. He was twirling. He fell on his back.”

Best said the man claimed he had been stabbed.

“He was tapping his side … you could see punctures. He was bleeding badly on the one side.”

London police say they have no reason to believe there is any risk to public safety.

The investigation is now in the hands of the major crimes unit.

With reporting from Natalie Quinlan