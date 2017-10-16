

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Scattered small-scale power outages continued to dot the southern Ontario landscape Monday as efforts to clean up damage from Sunday’s wind storm began in earnest.

As of 1 p.m., Hydro One was reporting 39 outages west of the Greater Toronto Area, affecting about 500 properties in total.

All affected properties were expected to have service restored by no later than 8 p.m.

Preliminary data from Environment Canada shows that several parts of the province saw winds topping 90 km/h at their peak, with gusts hitting 102 km/h at Pearson International Airport and 104 km/h at London International Airport.

The winds combined with heavy showers to cause significant damage in localized areas, including toppled trees and hydro lines. Flash flooding was also a concern in some areas.

On Wild Rye Street in northwest Waterloo, four homes under construction were blown down. While nobody was injured, the homes’ construction is now expected to be delayed by several months.

Environment Canada says the wind and rain accompanied a cold front that swept across southern Ontario Sunday afternoon.

Guelph police responded to 21-weather related calls within two hours, primarily for damaged trees and power outages.

Stratford police dealt with similar issues, while an apartment building on Kappele Circle had part of its roof blown off.

No injuries were reported in either city.

With reporting by Natalie van Rooy