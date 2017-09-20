

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





The most famous non-human resident of the Bruce Peninsula has died.

The death of Wiarton Willie, the groundhog whose purported prognosticating abilities brought thousands of people to Wiarton every Feb. 2, was announced Wednesday by the Town of South Bruce Peninsula.

Willie was 13 years old. Although most wild groundhogs typically live for about four years, Willie was kept under particularly close watch to help ensure a long life.

A memorial service has been scheduled for Sept. 30, starting at 11 a.m.

According to town officials, a funeral procession will travel through Bluewater Park. A memory book will also be available for people to sign at Wiarton Town Hall.

Wee Willie, a two-year-old groundhog said to have been acting as Wiarton Willie’s understudy in recent years, will be introduced as the new Wiarton Willie following the ceremony.

We had a tumultuous relationship - he was vocal when I missed his big day. He sometimes delivered good news. Rest in peace Wiarton Willie. — Kathleen Wynne (@Kathleen_Wynne) September 20, 2017

The groundhog’s legend and the Wiarton Willie Festival were created in 1956 by Wiarton-area resident Mac McKenzie, who died last month.

Initially conceived as a small gathering for friends, the festival quickly grew as Willie became synonymous with Groundhog Day.

Each Feb. 2, Willie would take to a stage to check for his shadow. Seeing the shadow suggested that the area would be in for six more weeks of winter, while a lack of shadow was seen as heralding an early spring.