

Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener





A mother is sharing her distress after her 14-year-old son was assaulted so badly, he was sent to hospital to get stitches.

“They grabbed him and threw him to the ground and proceeded to kick him in the head, repeatedly, until he was covered in blood,” said Sabrina Brezina.





Cameron Brezina-Dafoe was assaulted behind Cameron Heights Collegiate Institute in Kitchener on Wednesday.

“One of my first thoughts was ‘who would do this to him? Who would want to do this to him’,” said Brezina.

Waterloo Regional Police said they have arrested a male and female student in connection to the assault. Both were charged with robbery and conspiracy to commit assault.

They are working closely with the school as the investigation continues.

The Waterloo Region District School Board released the following statement:

“Violence is completely unacceptable and we will not tolerate it. While we cannot comment on individual cases of student discipline in situations such as these we typically begin investigations and expulsion procedures.”

Brezina hopes the school acts accordingly with their policy.

“I really want to see the waterloo school board stick to their zero tolerance policy because zero tolerance should mean zero tolerance,” she said.

“People need to see what is going on in our schools behind the scenes that nobody is aware of.”

Police said more arrests are to be expected.

-With reporting from CTV Kitchener’s Christina Succi and Krista Simpson