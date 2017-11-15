

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





When you’ve spent your whole year making toys, sometimes you just want to kick back, relax and bask in the adulation of a loving crowd.

With Christmas just a few weeks away, that’s exactly what Santa Claus will be doing.

Between now and Christmas, he’ll be taking part in dozens of events across our region.

Santa Claus parade season starts Friday night in St. Marys, with big parades in Kitchener-Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph and Woodstock also taking place this weekend. It ends Dec. 17, with festivities in Alma and New Dundee.

We’ve compiled a guide to 45 Santa Claus parades across Waterloo-Wellington, Oxford-Brant and Perth County.

You can find a parade near you by using the map, or one happening at a convenient time by using our chronological list.

---

St. Marys: Friday, Nov. 17, starting at 7 p.m. on James Street South, turning onto Queen and running through the downtown core

---

Kitchener-Waterloo: Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 10:30 a.m. and running along Weber Street from Frederick to Erb

Ingersoll: Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 11 a.m. and running from Wilson and Mutual to the Victoria Park Community Centre

Tillsonburg: Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 2 p.m. and running between Avondale United Church and the Tillsonburg Community Centre

Cambridge: Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 6 p.m. and running along Hespeler Road from Dunbar Road to Langs Drive

Woodstock: Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at 6 p.m. and running from the Fairgrounds along Dundas Street to Vansittart Avenue

Harriston: Saturday, Nov. 18, starting at the fire station at 7 p.m.

---

Guelph: Sunday, Nov. 19, starting at 1 p.m. and running from the Downtown Trail to Macdonnell and Wyndham

---

Ayr: Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 1 p.m. at Northumberland and Inglis, then running along Northumberland to Stanley and ending at the library

Tavistock: Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 1 p.m. and running along Main Street

Erin: Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 1:30 p.m. and running from McCullough Drive to the fire hall

Brantford: Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 6 p.m. and running along Dalhousie Street from Stanley Street to Harmony Square

Elora: Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 6 p.m. and running along Geddes, Metcale and East Mill streets

Arthur: Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 7 p.m. and running from Arthur Public School to the Royal Bank corner

Clifford: Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 7 p.m. and running along Elora Street, ending at the fire hall

Listowel: Saturday, Nov. 25, starting at 7 p.m. and running along Main Street from Nelson Street to the arena

---

Aberfoyle (Puslinch): Sunday, Nov. 26, starting at 2 p.m. at the township office

Stratford: Sunday, Nov. 26, starting at 5 p.m. and running from the Kiwanis Community Centre to City Hall along Morenz, Ontario and Downie

---

Drayton: Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 7:30 p.m. and running through the downtown

Mitchell: Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 7 p.m. and running from Upper Thames School to the Parmalat parking lot

Mount Forest: Friday, Dec. 1, starting at 7 p.m. and running along Main Street

---

Elmira: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 10 a.m.

Norwich: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 11 a.m. at Emily Stowe Public School and then running along Stover and Main streets

Cambridge (Hespeler): Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at noon and running along Queen Street, ending at Tannery Street

Moorefield: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 1 p.m. on McGivern Street

Baden: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 1:30 p.m. at Sandhills and Snyders, and ending at E.J.’s

Fergus: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 1:30 p.m.

Bright: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 2 p.m.

Palmerston: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 2 p.m.

Paris: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 6 p.m. on William Street

Monkton: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m. in the downtown

Plattsville: Saturday, Dec. 2, starting at 6:30 p.m.

---

New Hamburg: Sunday, Dec. 3, starting at 6 p.m. at Norm Hill Park

---

Milverton: Friday, Dec. 8, starting at 5 p.m.

Wellesley: Friday, Dec. 8

---

Shakespeare: Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at noon

Burford: Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 5 p.m.

Innerkip: Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 6 p.m. and running along Blandford Street from Currah Lane to the Innerkip Presbyterian Church

St. George: Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 6 p.m. and running from the Birch Grove Restaurant to Magaguadavic Place

Atwood: Saturday, Dec. 9, starting at 7 p.m.

---

Rockwood: Thursday, Dec. 14, starting at 7 p.m. and running along the Fifth Line, Highway 7 and the Fourth Line

---

St. Clements: Saturday, Dec. 16, starting at 1 p.m.

Burgessville: Saturday, Dec. 16, starting at 6:30 p.m. on Deer Crescent and ending at Malcolm’s Excavating

---

Alma: Sunday, Dec. 17, running along Elora Street

New Dundee: Sunday, Dec. 17, starting at 12:30 p.m.