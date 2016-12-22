Featured
What’s open and what’s closed in Waterloo Region over the holidays
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, December 22, 2016 4:12PM EST
With Christmas Eve, Christmas, Boxing Day and a statutory holiday all covering a four-day period, a lot of businesses and services are operating on modified hours or not at all. Here are some of the changes:
- Waterloo Region’s garbage, recycling and organic waste trucks will be running their normal routes on the usual pickup days
- The region’s waste drop-off sites will be closed on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27
- Grand River Transit is operating on a modified schedule from Dec. 19 until Jan. 2
- The Beer Store and LCBO stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and don’t reopen until Dec. 27
- Fairview Park Mall is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Boxing Day
- Conestoga Mall is open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Boxing Day
- Cambridge Centre is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day
- Canada Post will not deliver mail on Dec. 26 or 27
- All branches of the Region of Waterloo Library and Kitchener Public Library will be open until 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and then closed until Dec. 28
- Waterloo Public Library branches will close at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and reopen on Dec. 28
- Branches of Cambridge’s Idea Exchange will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, reopening on Dec. 27
- On Christmas Eve, the Kitchener Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cambridge Farmers’ Market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- More information on municipal closures can be found at the websites for the Region of Waterloo, the City of Kitchener, the City of Waterloo and the City of Cambridge
- For information on holiday hours at your favourite supermarket, pharmacy, bank, retailer or restaurant, check with them directly
