With Christmas Eve, Christmas, Boxing Day and a statutory holiday all covering a four-day period, a lot of businesses and services are operating on modified hours or not at all. Here are some of the changes:

  • Waterloo Region’s garbage, recycling and organic waste trucks will be running their normal routes on the usual pickup days
  • The region’s waste drop-off sites will be closed on Dec. 26 and Dec. 27
  • Grand River Transit is operating on a modified schedule from Dec. 19 until Jan. 2
  • The Beer Store and LCBO stores close at 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and don’t reopen until Dec. 27
  • Fairview Park Mall is open from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Boxing Day
  • Conestoga Mall is open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Boxing Day
  • Cambridge Centre is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Boxing Day
  • Canada Post will not deliver mail on Dec. 26 or 27
  • All branches of the Region of Waterloo Library and Kitchener Public Library will be open until 1 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and then closed until Dec. 28
  • Waterloo Public Library branches will close at 1:30 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and reopen on Dec. 28
  • Branches of Cambridge’s Idea Exchange will be closed Dec. 24 through Dec. 26, reopening on Dec. 27
  • On Christmas Eve, the Kitchener Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cambridge Farmers’ Market from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
  • More information on municipal closures can be found at the websites for the Region of Waterloo, the City of Kitchener, the City of Waterloo and the City of Cambridge
  • For information on holiday hours at your favourite supermarket, pharmacy, bank, retailer or restaurant, check with them directly