What's open and what's closed in Waterloo Region on New Year's weekend
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, December 30, 2016 1:27PM EST
Over the weekend, 2016 will end and 2017 will begin. Because New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, Jan. 2 is also considered a statutory holiday this year.
Here’s a look at what that means for the operating hours of local businesses and services:
- Waterloo Region’s garbage, recycling and organic waste trucks will be doing their usual Monday curbside pickup routes. Some homes that normally get Friday pickup may not be reached until Saturday, Dec. 31, due to delays that have persisted all week long.
- The region’s waste drop-off sites will be closed on Jan. 2
- Grand River Transit is operating on a modified schedule from Dec. 19 until Jan. 2
- The Beer Store and LCBO stores close at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, and stay closed through New Year’s Day
- Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are open from 9:30 a.m. until 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and closed on New Year’s Day
- Canada Post will not deliver mail on Jan. 2
- All branches of the Region of Waterloo Library and Kitchener Public Library will be open until 1 p.m. on Saturday, and then closed until Jan. 3
- Waterloo Public Library branches will close at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, and reopen on Jan. 3
- Branches of Cambridge’s Idea Exchange will close at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 31, and remain closed on Jan. 1
- On New Year’s Eve, the Kitchener Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cambridge Farmers’ Market will be closed, and the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- More information on municipal closures can be found at the websites for the Region of Waterloo, the City of Kitchener, the City of Waterloo and the City of Cambridge
- For information on holiday hours at your favourite supermarket, pharmacy, bank, retailer or restaurant, check with them directly
