Civic Holiday is not technically a public holiday for everyone in Ontario, but nonetheless it creates a number of closures and modified hours for businesses and services in our area.

Here’s a look at some of the holiday’s most prominent impacts in Waterloo Region:

  • Garbage, recycling, organic waste and yard waste will be collected at the curbside as normal
  • The region’s residential waste drop-off and compost pickup sites will be closed
  • On Monday, Grand River Transit will run on a Sunday schedule
  • Local library branches will be closed Monday
  • Canada Post will not deliver mail on Monday
  • Many supermarkets and pharmacies are open modified hours or closed on Monday. Check with your local store for details
  • Fairview Park Mall and Conestoga Mall are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Many The Beer Store and LCBO locations will be open Monday
  • Major bank branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
  • City of Kitchener community centres and indoor pools will be closed Monday, with outdoor pools open during specific hours
  • In Cambridge, some community centres will be closed Monday while others will be open under modified hours
  • Most municipal offices will be closed Monday