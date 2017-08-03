Featured
What’s open and closed in Waterloo Region this long weekend
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 3, 2017 3:25PM EDT
Civic Holiday is not technically a public holiday for everyone in Ontario, but nonetheless it creates a number of closures and modified hours for businesses and services in our area.
Here’s a look at some of the holiday’s most prominent impacts in Waterloo Region:
- Garbage, recycling, organic waste and yard waste will be collected at the curbside as normal
- The region’s residential waste drop-off and compost pickup sites will be closed
- On Monday, Grand River Transit will run on a Sunday schedule
- Local library branches will be closed Monday
- Canada Post will not deliver mail on Monday
- Many supermarkets and pharmacies are open modified hours or closed on Monday. Check with your local store for details
- Fairview Park Mall and Conestoga Mall are open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Many The Beer Store and LCBO locations will be open Monday
- Major bank branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
- City of Kitchener community centres and indoor pools will be closed Monday, with outdoor pools open during specific hours
- In Cambridge, some community centres will be closed Monday while others will be open under modified hours
- Most municipal offices will be closed Monday