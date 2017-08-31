Featured
What's open and closed in Waterloo Region on Labour Day
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, August 31, 2017 2:26PM EDT
We’re heading into the last long weekend before kids return to school, leaves change colours and the Toronto Blue Jays’ season comes to an end.
The Labour Day holiday means some services and businesses are closed or running modified hours over the weekend.
Here’s a look at some of the most notable impacts in Waterloo Region:
- Curbside collection of garbage, recycling, organic waste and yard waste will take place Monday as normal
- The region’s residential waste drop-off and compost pickup sites will be closed on Monday
- On Monday, Grand River Transit will run on a Sunday schedule. On Tuesday, some routes will see changes as part of the system’s annual redesign.
- Local library branches will be closed Monday
- Canada Post mail delivery will not take place on Monday
- Many supermarkets and pharmacies are open modified hours or closed on Monday. Check with your local store for details
- Fairview Park Mall and the Cambridge Centre will be closed on Monday
- All The Beer Store and LCBO locations will be closed Monday
- Major bank branches will be closed Sunday and Monday
- Most municipal offices are closed Monday
- In Kitchener, all pools will be closed Monday except for the Harry Class and Idlewood pools, along with all community centres
- In Cambridge, the Kinsmen Soper and Ed Newland pools are open Monday, with all other municipal buildings closed
- In Waterloo, the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Centre, Albert McCormick Community Centre and RIM Park are closed on Monday