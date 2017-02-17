Featured
What's open and closed in Waterloo Region on Family Day
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, February 17, 2017 2:21PM EST
Here’s a look at operating hours of local businesses and services on Family Day Monday:
• Waterloo Region’s garbage, recycling and organic waste trucks will continue to operate with no change on Feb. 20. All items must be taken out to the curb by 7 a.m.
• The region’s waste management sites are closed to residents on Monday and will re-open for business on Tuesday.
• Grand River Transit is operating on Sunday schedule.
• The Beer Store and LCBO stores will be closed on Monday.
• Fairview Park Mall, Conestoga Mall and Cambridge Centre are closed
• All branches of the Region of Waterloo Library and Kitchener Public Library will be closed
• Waterloo Public Library branches will be closed.
• Branches of Cambridge’s Idea Exchange will be closed excluding Hespeler, which will be open from 12 p.m. until 4 p.m.
• The Kitchener Market will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Cambridge Farmers’ Market will be closed, and the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market will be closed.
• More information on municipal closures can be found at the websites for the Region of Waterloo, the City of Kitchener, the City of Waterloo and the City of Cambridge
• For information on holiday hours at your favourite supermarket, pharmacy, bank, retailer or restaurant, check with them directly
