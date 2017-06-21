

CTV Kitchener





Not a drop of rain was forecast to fall on Waterloo Region on the first day of summer – but the same can’t be said about any other day over the next week.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Environment Canada’s forecasts for Waterloo-Wellington were calling for at least a 30 per cent chance of showers every day and every night from Thursday through June 27.

Rain is considered more likely to fall Thursday night and Friday, with a 60 per cent chance of showers during that period.

Temperatures are expected to be a few degrees cooler than their normal late June values, which are highs of 25 C and lows of 13 C.

Summer officially began in North America at 12:24 a.m. Wednesday.