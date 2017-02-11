Featured
Westbound Highway 401 reopens after 2 transport trucks collide
Published Saturday, February 11, 2017 12:16PM EST
Last Updated Saturday, February 11, 2017 6:31PM EST
A section of Highway 401 westbound was closed Saturday morning due to a collision involving two transport trucks.
Around 2:30 p.m. the Ministry of Transportation tweeted that the highway had reopened.
Cleared: Kitchener: #HWY401 WB from Cedar Creek Rd to Trussler Rd, all lanes have reopened. #ONHwys— 511Ontario (@511Ontario) February 11, 2017
The 401 was closed for several hours at Cedar Creek after one truck jackknifed, meaning it folded into itself at the point of separation.
Hwy401 WB remains closed at Cedar Creek - Cambridge due to collision involving 2 transports - Unknown reopening time.— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 11, 2017
Updates to follow pic.twitter.com/3s8jFXtJFJ
Police said another truck smashed into the back of it.
It is unknown how serious the injuries are, however, Ontario Provincial Police said the situation does not appear to be life threatening.
. @LJosie8 Amazingly both drivers walked away����— Sgt Kerry Schmidt (@OPP_HSD) February 11, 2017
OPP investigators and tow recovery crews were on scene.
The highway remained closed with a detour in effect for several hours.
(Source: OPP)
