A section of Highway 401 westbound was closed Saturday morning due to a collision involving two transport trucks.

Around 2:30 p.m. the Ministry of Transportation tweeted that the highway had reopened.
 

The 401 was closed for several hours at Cedar Creek after one truck jackknifed, meaning it folded into itself at the point of separation.

Police said another truck smashed into the back of it.

It is unknown how serious the injuries are, however, Ontario Provincial Police said the situation does not appear to be life threatening.

OPP investigators and tow recovery crews were on scene.

The highway remained closed with a detour in effect for several hours.

Truck jacknifes on Highway 401

(Source: OPP)