Westbound 401 closed by fatal transport truck crash
Crews clear multi-vehicle fatal crash on Highway 401 west of London
Warren Letson, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, February 16, 2017 5:50AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 16, 2017 10:06AM EST
A fatal crash west of London has closed all three westbound lanes of the 401, west of London.
Elgin County OPP say three tractor trailers were involved in a collision around 12:30 a.m. Thursday. The incident happened in the westbound lanes between the Union Road exit to Shedden and Iona Road.
Police say one person is dead, while other injuries have not been disclosed.
The westbound lanes continued to be closed Thursday morning.
The time of re-opening remains unknown.
