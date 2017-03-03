

CTV Kitchener





Trying to remembering if it’s your garbage day is passé.

In Waterloo Region, the question from now on is whether it’s your garbage week.

Starting Monday, garbage will be picked up from the region’s curbsides every second week. Recycling and green bins will continue to be picked up every week.

Officials say the change is intended to help encourage people to use their blue and green bins, as 60 per cent of waste taken to the region’s landfills could be disposed of in other ways.

In addition to the new schedule, new garbage and recycling trucks will be roaming the region’s streets as part of the contract with Miller Waste Systems, which is taking over collection from Waste Management.