

CTV Kitchener





Female students at the University of Waterloo gathered over the weekend to share ideas and collaborate on ways to develop them into products or businesses.

Dozens of female students, alumni, and faculty got together for what was billed as a two-day ‘Ideathon.’

"These events for women are really important because we do see a lower numbers of women in the tech fields,” said Diana Parry, a University of Waterloo professor.

There were workshops led by women, opportunities to connect with mentors, and a pitch competition.

"What this enables them to do is come together, know that they’re not alone, feel the support, gain confidence around their ideas, and then take them forward as they move into their academic career or into the workforce," said Parry.

Two scholarships worth $5,000 each were set to be awarded for attendees to study for a Master of Business, Entrepreneurship and Technology.