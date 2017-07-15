

CTV Kitchener





Brides-to-be are worried about the fate of their wedding dress orders after a major bridal wear company filed for bankruptcy and announced it’s closing its doors.

Alfred Angelo has been in bridal business for 80 years, with 50 standalone stores in the U.S. The company also sells dresses in thousands of stores across the U.S. and Canada.

News of the closure came as a shock to those in the industry and brides who have already paid for their dresses.

Linda Taylor, the owner of Taylor’s Bridal in Elmira, received confirmation from the company’s Canadian representative a few days ago.

She says only two of her bridal parties are affected by the closure. Taylor’s been working with other stores to find solutions for her clients.

“It’s horrifying,” she says. “Anything we can do to make it work for these brides, we are.”

Thanks to Taylor’s hard work one bride will get her dream dress.

“We may still get [the dresses]. Apparently there are dresses in the Toronto warehouse, plus the ones done at the factory. They’re talking about maybe sending them to a trustee company in Washington.”

Other local bridal stores say they’ve had trouble contacting the company.

The owner of Valentina Bridal in Waterloo apologized to their clients on Facebook saying she hasn’t been officially notified by the company and she’s “feverishly” trying to get in touch with them.

Some brides are more worried about getting their money back.

Taylor says she’s legally obligated to refund clients that don’t get their dresses.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman