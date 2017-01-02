Featured
Weapons and drugs seized from Kitchener home
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, January 2, 2017 12:51PM EST
Last Updated Monday, January 2, 2017 6:46PM EST
Three people are facing charges after police found weapons, drugs and stolen property inside a Kitchener home.
Waterloo Regional Police and the Emergency Response Unit executed a search warrant at a townhouse complex on Paulander Drive around 2:25 a.m. Sunday.
“We seized a number of items including a sawed-off shotgun, some brass knuckles, [and] a conducted energy weapon more commonly known as a taser,” says Inspector Michael Haffner.
Police also found knives, drugs and stolen property.
Two Kitchener men, one 29-years-old and the other 31-years-old, and a 24-year-old Kitchener woman are facing multiple charges.
Two young children were also in the home at the time of the arrests. They have been turned over to the care of Family and Children Services.
With reporting by Carina Sledz
