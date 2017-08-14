

Katarina Milicevic, CTV Kitchener





The stepmother of Clifford Fair says it’s devastating to have to relive the murder trial of her stepson, a second time.

John Robinson was convicted of first-degree murder in 2012 and sentenced to life in prison in connection with the 2008 death of Clifford Fair.

Last week, the Ontario Court of Appeal overturned the conviction saying it was unreasonable and ordered a new trial be held on a charge of second-degree murder.

Robinson testified in 2008 that he did hit Fair with an aluminum pipe multiple times, but did not mean to kill or hurt him.

Heather Meadows, Fair’s stepmother, was in court every step of the way for the first trial and is preparing for the second trial.

“When we felt it was over, it was good because he wouldn’t be able to hurt anybody else,” she says. “It’s not going to bring Clifford back, we still miss him and love him. It hurts every day but you try and cope.”

When Meadows talks to Fair’s son A.J. about Fair, they focus on happy memories of fishing and camping trips.

Family members have been working hard to make sure A.J. doesn’t find out about how his father died.

“We’ve gone to extreme measures to make sure he doesn’t find out because it’s hard to deal with for adults,” says Meadows, “How do you explain it to a child? We weren’t going to take his childhood away.”

She plans to tell A.J. one day but hopes that day isn’t soon.

During the trial, court heard that Fair and Robinson were drinking with Robinson’s partner, who was also Fair’s ex-girlfriend, when a fight started and Robinson wanted Fair to leave his apartment.

Robinson testified that he taped a towel to an aluminum pipe and planned to use it only to scare Fair into leaving. He hit him twice with the pipe and it is believed that Fair died shortly after.

Robinson and his girlfriend buried Fair’s dismembered body in their backyard. The remains were found several weeks later.

Last week’s ruling said a reasonable jury could not convict Robinson of a planned and deliberate murder based on the evidence.

No dates have been set for Robinson’s second trial. When it does happen, Meadows plans to be there – even though she knows it will bring back difficult memories.

Robinson is being represented by James Lockyer, a Toronto-based lawyer who specializes in cases involving wrongfully accused people.

CTV News contacted Lockyer for comment on this story, but did not hear back before this article was published.

With reporting by Abigail Bimman