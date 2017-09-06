

CTV Kitchener





Snowbirds looking to escape the winter weather will have to travel outside the region for flights down south.

WestJet announced it will no longer be offering weekly flights to Orlando from the Region of Waterloo International Airport.

Officials at the airport confirmed WestJet has ended flights to Orlando.

“Schedules are constantly evaluated by airlines, and these types of decisions are made by airlines sometimes. Westjet has been a valued partner of ours for more than 10 years and we continue to have discussions with them and others about more air service in the community. We remain hopeful of additional air service announcements in the future,” a statement to CTV said.

Late on Tuesday evening WestJet also put out a statement:

“We appreciate and recognize that this is unfortunate news for the communities affected however we have cancelled the non-stop seasonal flight from Waterloo to Orlando. We base our service in part on supply and demand and review our schedule and network on a regular basis to ensure we are meeting guests’ needs while maintaining profitable flying on behalf of our shareholders. Unfortunately the route was not utilized enough to warrant a return this winter. The changes we have made still ensure that our guests have the ability to conveniently connect to the Orlando through both Toronto and Hamilton.”

WestJet also said that there has been no change to the Calgary – Waterloo schedule.