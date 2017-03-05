Featured
‘We don’t know the cause’: Police respond to suspicious fire at vacant building
Marta Czurylowicz, CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, March 5, 2017 2:36PM EST
Police are calling a fire at a vacant building in Morriston suspicious as they continue to investigate the cause.
“We are concerned and we are looking to find out what the cause of this fire was,” said Bob Bortolato, an OPP officer.
A motorist passing by the home that is up for sale on Queen Street called in the fire around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday.
“We have had quite a few suspicious fires in the southern part of the county and we are actively investigating them. As to say that this is tied in with those, we’re at an early stage in this investigation,” said Bortolato. “We’re going to thoroughly look at all the evidence and see if there is any link between this fire and any other suspicious fires that we’ve had within the county.”
Bill Lin, the owner of Great Wall Restaurant, said he’s a bit on edge.
“It’s scary for me. We’re living here in the community,” said Lin.
“We’re a pretty tight-knit community so everybody looks out for everybody,” said resident Travis Stokes.
Now police are asking for the public’s help with the incident.
“We’re looking to see if any neighbours have any idea of what may have happened. If they have seen anyone suspicious in the area over the last few days, last few weeks,” said Bortolato.
Police could not provide a damage estimate.
-With reporting from CTV Kitchener's Leena Latafat
