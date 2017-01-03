Featured
Waterloo woman dies while hiking in Italy
Chelsea Alvarez (right) and Colin Behenna are shown in this photograph from Facebook.
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, January 3, 2017 11:11AM EST
A 24-year-old woman from Waterloo has died while hiking through an Italian mountain range.
Chelsea Alvarez died over the weekend while in the South Tyrol region of northern Italy.
According to Italian media reports, she lost her balance and fell while at an elevation of approximately 2,200 metres.
Alvarez was in Italy with her boyfriend, Colin Behenna – a Waterloo resident in his first season playing professional hockey in Italy.
More details to come.
