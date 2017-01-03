

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





A 24-year-old woman from Waterloo has died while hiking through an Italian mountain range.

Chelsea Alvarez died over the weekend while in the South Tyrol region of northern Italy.

According to Italian media reports, she lost her balance and fell while at an elevation of approximately 2,200 metres.

Alvarez was in Italy with her boyfriend, Colin Behenna – a Waterloo resident in his first season playing professional hockey in Italy.

