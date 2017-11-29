

CTV Kitchener





Officials in Waterloo say they too will play host to an LCBO-run store selling legal marijuana once the drug is legalized next July.

An initial list of 14 cities to host stores included Kitchener, with the nearest other cities on the list being Hamilton and Toronto.

Earlier this week, officials in Cambridge and Guelph announced that they had been informed by the province that stores would also be located in their cities.

On Wednesday, word came down that Waterloo was also on the list.

No exact locations for the stores have been selected in any cities. The province has said that community consultation will be part of the decision-making process, and no stores will be located near schools.

The LCBO expects to have 40 cannabis stores up and running by next July, with that number expanding to approximately 150 by 2020.