

Nadia Matos, CTV Kitchener





A Waterloo teenager suffered several serious stab wounds after an altercation early Saturday morning.



Waterloo Regional police say they were called to the area of Brookmill Crescent in Waterloo at about 12:30 a.m. for a fight.



When they arrived the large group of teens left the area and no victims were identified.



Later on, police determined that an 18-year-old Waterloo male left the scene with stab wounds.



The young man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.



Police are appealing to the public for assistance in providing any information in relation to this incident.



Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-653-7700 extension 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.