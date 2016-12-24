Featured
Waterloo teen in hospital with serious stab wounds
Waterloo Regional police say they were called to the area of Brookmill Crescent in Waterloo at about 12:30 a.m. for a fight.
Nadia Matos, CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, December 24, 2016 7:06PM EST
A Waterloo teenager suffered several serious stab wounds after an altercation early Saturday morning.
Waterloo Regional police say they were called to the area of Brookmill Crescent in Waterloo at about 12:30 a.m. for a fight.
When they arrived the large group of teens left the area and no victims were identified.
Later on, police determined that an 18-year-old Waterloo male left the scene with stab wounds.
The young man was taken to the hospital and is being treated for serious but non-life threatening injuries.
Police are appealing to the public for assistance in providing any information in relation to this incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Waterloo Regional Police Service at 519-653-7700 extension 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- German town to be evacuated on Christmas as WWII bomb is defused
- Woman in her 90s found dead in house fire in Toronto's east end, firefighters say
- Santa's on his way: NORAD tracking Christmas Eve journey
- 110 dogs destined for meat festival rescued, moved to Canada
- What’s open and what’s closed in Waterloo Region over the holidays