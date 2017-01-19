Featured
Waterloo tech to help broadcast Trump inauguration to the world
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, January 19, 2017 3:24PM EST
News crews from around the world have descended on Washington, D.C., for the inauguration of Donald Trump as the 45th president of the United States.
And when they send their coverage of those events back to audiences everywhere from Latin America to Australia, many of them will be using made-in-Waterloo technology to do it.
In less than 10 years, Dejero Labs has become a global player in the world of helping television networks broadcast live from anywhere in the world.
Their technology uses cellular, wi-fi and other networks to transmit video.
“We’re there to support all our broadcast customers, to make sure that they can deliver a high-quality, high-reliability signal to all their viewers back home,” company founder Bogdan Frusina said in an interview.
Dejero technology has been used at other major scheduled news events such as last November’s American election and the Olympic Games.
Frusina says that two million hours of video was transmitted over its network last year.
Dejero units are seen inside the company's Waterloo headquarters.
