Waterloo restaurant fire under investigation
Firefighters were called to a restaurant on King Street North in Waterloo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2017.
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, November 24, 2017 12:08PM EST
Firefighters were able to extinguish a fire in a Waterloo restaurant.
The fire began before dawn Friday at a restaurant on King Street North, south of University Avenue.
Fire officials say a sprinkler was able to mostly keep the fire under control before firefighters arrived at the scene.
No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately clear.