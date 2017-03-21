

CTV Kitchener





Another case of mumps has been confirmed in Waterloo Region.

Officials with the region’s public health unit say they have now seen three cases of the virus since the beginning of the year, up from two earlier this month.

They say they are not surprised to see the third case, given the volume of mumps diagnoses reported across the province.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health has reported three cases of mumps in Guelph.

There have also been 31 cases of the illness reported in Toronto.

Mumps is considered highly contagious and is typically spread through saliva – meaning activities like sharing beverages and water bottles can put people at greater risk.