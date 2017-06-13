Featured
Waterloo Region sees big increase in reported hate crimes
A spray-painted racial slur is removed from a home on Hazel Street in Waterloo. (@SpottedLaurier / Twitter)
Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017 12:27PM EDT
Waterloo Region is edging back to the level of hate crimes that saw it dubbed Canada’s capital of such incidents earlier this decade.
New data from Statistics Canada shows that 51 hate crimes were reported in the region in 2015 – an 82 per cent increase over 2014, and nearly triple the number seen in 2013.
The 2015 number translates into 9.4 hate crimes per 100,000 residents of Waterloo Region. The region’s per capita number of hate crimes is the second-highest among Canada’s 33 metropolitan areas, behind only Thunder Bay’s 22.3 hate crime reports per 100,000 residents.
Waterloo Region led Canada in reported hate crimes per capita in 2011. That year, there were 62 such incidents reported in the region.
Police leaders have suggested that Waterloo Region’s comparatively high rate might be indicative of hate crime victims feeling more comfortable reporting such incidents here, instead of more hate crimes actually taking place than in other communities.
There were five hate crimes reported in Brantford in 2015, up from three in 2014. Guelph, which also saw three hate crime reports in 2014, fell to zero in 2015.
Statistics Canada defines a hate crime as any criminal activity “motivated by hatred” toward people based on their “race, colour, national or ethnic origin, religion, sexual orientation, language, sex, age, mental or physical disability, among other factors.”
In total, there were 1,362 hate crimes reported across Canada in 2015, up from 1,295 in 2014.
According to the data, Muslim people, Arabs and West Asians were more likely to be targeted than in the past.
---
Number of hate crimes reported in Waterloo Region, by year
2011: 62
2012: 30
2013: 14
2014: 28
2015: 51
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- OPP officer hurt as cruiser hit by stolen vehicle
- New study sheds light on interactions between people with autism and police
- Brantford man charged with robbery and public indecency
- Waterloo Region sees big increase in reported hate crimes
- Average new mortgage payments now growing faster than inflation: CMHC