

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Region will no longer be divided by the United Way.

United Way Kitchener Waterloo & Area and United Way Cambridge and North Dumfries announced Friday that they will be merging into one organization as of April 1.

“We’re bringing together two great organizations … to create something new,” said Frank Voss, the board chair of the charity’s Cambridge and North Dumfries branch.

The two groups say they have been working together more often in the past few years, and think combining forces allows them the ability to do more of that.

“We’re working together with donors. We’re working together with agencies,” said United Way Kitchener-Waterloo & Area board chair Ingrid Pregel.

“We’re dealing with the same kinds of needs in our communities.”

Pregel says the merger will allow the United Way to tailor its efforts more to individual communities within the region, instead of providing a “one size fits all” approach.

The new organization will be called United Way Waterloo Region Communities.

It is also searching for a new CEO, as the chief executives of the region’s two existing United Way chapters are both retiring.