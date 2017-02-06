

A local youth counselling service is answering the call for more mental health support in Waterloo Region’s rural communities.

Families in the townships with children who are experiencing mental health issues have been asking for support for some time.

Front Door offers weekly counselling sessions to children and their families in Waterloo Region. Now they are expanding their services to four new township locations in North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot and Woolwich.

"Right now our focus is really on those rural communities. We've listened to them. They have asked us to take into consideration how hard it is for them," said Kathy Payette, the director, children's mental health at Front Door.

Front Door is operated by Lutherwood Carizon Family and Community Services.

In Canada only one out of five children who need help with mental health get it.

According to the Canadian Mental Health Association, this country has one of the highest suicide rates in the world.

