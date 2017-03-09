Featured
Waterloo Region’s flu season at 322 cases and counting
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 9, 2017 11:33AM EST
Last Updated Thursday, March 9, 2017 12:41PM EST
Influenza is being blamed for five deaths and more than 100 hospitalizations in Waterloo Region so far this flu season.
Region of Waterloo Public Health says it is aware of 322 confirmed cases of influenza in the region in recent months. Typically, many more cases go unreported and unconfirmed.
Officials say the local flu season seems to be at its peak, albeit slightly later than the peak in most of Ontario, after getting off to a slow start in December.
While the number of new diagnoses remained well below historical averages through January, February’s caseload was slightly above average.
The local flu season can last into late May.
MyNews
If you are on the scene of breaking news and capture it with your mobile device, share your pictures or video with MyNews.
MOST WATCHED
More stories from CTV Kitchener
- Canada's share of auto manufacturing market drops as sales set records
- 'It's like rolling the dice': Mayors fret over potential cuts to Great Lakes funding
- 2 raccoons test positive for rabies in Six Nations
- Drugs including suspected fentanyl seized from home; Kitchener man charged
- Fire at Colt Canada plant blamed on test firing activity