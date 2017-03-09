

CTV Kitchener





Influenza is being blamed for five deaths and more than 100 hospitalizations in Waterloo Region so far this flu season.

Region of Waterloo Public Health says it is aware of 322 confirmed cases of influenza in the region in recent months. Typically, many more cases go unreported and unconfirmed.

Officials say the local flu season seems to be at its peak, albeit slightly later than the peak in most of Ontario, after getting off to a slow start in December.

While the number of new diagnoses remained well below historical averages through January, February’s caseload was slightly above average.

The local flu season can last into late May.