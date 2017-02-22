

Ryan Flanagan, CTV Kitchener





Another record has fallen as Waterloo Region’s week of unseasonably warm weather continues.

A temperature of 13.4 C was measured at the Region of Waterloo International Airport at 3 p.m. Wednesday. An hour later, the temperature was up to 14.3 C.

Prior to Wednesday afternoon, the highest temperature experienced in the 102-year history of local weather record-keeping was 12.8 C, which was seen in 1930.

It was the second temperature record smashed in the region in less than a week, as Saturday’s high of 11.9 C was a full three degrees above the previous high, which occurred in 1949.

While daily records falling are becoming a semi-regular occurrence this week, the possibility of breaking Waterloo Region’s all-time February temperature record is lurking on the horizon.

The hottest temperature on the books for February is 14.5 C, which was seen in 2016.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 16 C on Thursday, which sets up a strong chance for the record to be broken.

Friday will be cooler – the forecast high sat at 5 C as of Wednesday afternoon – and while temperatures could rebound into the double digits by Saturday, they’ll be back near normal February levels by Sunday.

Usual temperatures for this time of year are daytime highs of -2 C and overnight lows of -10 C.