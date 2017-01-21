Featured
Waterloo Region and southern Ontario under fog advisory
Dense fog near Bridge Street in Kitchener. (Jan. 21, 2017)
CTV Kitchener
Published Saturday, January 21, 2017 6:01PM EST
Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for most of southern Ontario, from Windsor to Cornwall and as far north as Algonquin Park.
The fog began Friday night and is expected to continue into Sunday morning.
The agency says some areas could experience near zero visibility.
Drivers are urged to take precautions.
“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said in a statement.
