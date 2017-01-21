

CTV Kitchener





Environment Canada has issued a fog advisory for most of southern Ontario, from Windsor to Cornwall and as far north as Algonquin Park.

The fog began Friday night and is expected to continue into Sunday morning.

The agency says some areas could experience near zero visibility.

Drivers are urged to take precautions.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop,” Environment Canada said in a statement.