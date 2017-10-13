

CTV Kitchener





Slowly but surely, a plan to close two recreation centres in Waterloo and consolidate their activities at the Waterloo Memorial Recreation Complex is moving ahead.

The city is proposing to close the Adult Recreation Centre on King Street South and Wing 404 RCAFA Rotary Adult Centre on Dutton Drive, and move their programming to an expanded recreation hub on Father David Bauer Drive.

Two open houses were held Thursday to show off the latest plans for the expansion of the rec centre. Feedback can also be submitted through the city’s website until Oct. 17.

The current plan calls for a new gymnasium or activity court to be installed at the front of the building, a two-storey seniors’ centre to be built at the back of the building, and an existing banquet room to be renovated into a fitness area featuring a walking track.

City policy analyst Beth Rajnovich says the seniors’ centre would be the same size as the Adult Recreation Centre and Wing 404 RCAFA Rotary Adult Centre combined, while also giving seniors easier access to the rec complex’s other offerings.

Public feedback will be taken into account when the proposal goes before councillors for approval in December.

If approved, the current timeline calls for construction to be complete by the spring of 2020. The city would then look at selling the other two existing seniors’ centres.