A Waterloo man is one of 14 people either arrested or sought by police in connection with an RCMP investigation into the trafficking of drugs and weapons.

The RCMP announced the arrests Thursday. They’re the culmination of a four-year investigation into organized crime dubbed Project Otremens.

According to the RCMP, all 14 people have ties to organized crime.

Ten of the 14, including Anthony Arroyo of Waterloo, have been arrested. Arrest warrants have been issued or are in the process of being obtained for the other four.

Aside from Arroyo, all of the alleged criminals are men from the Greater Toronto Area, Hamilton and Burlington.

They are all facing charges including participating in a criminal organization, trafficking drugs and weapons, and conspiracy to import drugs.

The RCMP say the investigation also ties into the world of contraband tobacco, as more than three million cigarettes were seized.